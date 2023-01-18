6th Annual Cochise County Vendor Bazaar Saturday, Jan. 28

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arena Bar is preparing for its 6th Annual Cochise County Vendor Bazaar on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Held at 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., the event will host over 50 local artisans and small businesses.

Event planners say attendees may also partake in a raffle. This raffle will benefit a local organization, potential family in need.

Previous benefiters of the raffle include:



American Youth Soccer Organization

Pomerene Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

Toys for Tots Benson

Those planning the event also intend on raising funds for the Benson Food Bank and Benson's Food Pantry, among others.

If anyone is interested in selling their creations at the bazaar, please contact Tristan Barragan-Beach at CCVendorBazaar@gmail.com.