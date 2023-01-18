Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional NewsBenson, AZ News

Actions

6th Annual Cochise County Vendor Bazaar Saturday, Jan. 28

Over 50 artisans, small businesses plan on attending
Female customer reaching food from vendor
Storyblocks
Female customer reaching food from vendor
Female customer reaching food from vendor
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 18:49:24-05

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arena Bar is preparing for its 6th Annual Cochise County Vendor Bazaar on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Held at 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., the event will host over 50 local artisans and small businesses.

Event planners say attendees may also partake in a raffle. This raffle will benefit a local organization, potential family in need.

Previous benefiters of the raffle include:

  • American Youth Soccer Organization
  • Pomerene Elementary Parent Teacher Organization
  • Toys for Tots Benson

Those planning the event also intend on raising funds for the Benson Food Bank and Benson's Food Pantry, among others.

If anyone is interested in selling their creations at the bazaar, please contact Tristan Barragan-Beach at CCVendorBazaar@gmail.com.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BENSON RESOURCES

Benson City Government Benson Community Resources
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE