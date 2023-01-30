15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Jan. 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.

According to the USBP, in Benzon, Ariz. Willcox Station agent observed suspected migrants inside an SUV at a gas station.

After talking with the 15-year-old driver agents say the driver tried running away.

1/21: At a gas station in Benson, AZ, a vigilant Willcox Station agent observed suspected migrants in a parked SUV. The 15-year-old U.S. citizen driver, who was speaking with the agent near the vehicle, tried to flee on foot. Four migrants, along with the smuggler, were arrested. pic.twitter.com/ld111uVLb4 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 29, 2023