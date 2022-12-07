Benson Police K9 gets new body armor

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A K9 at the Benson Police Department is now patrolling the community while remaining safe in a newly donated vest.
The City of Benson says Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. worked with Debbie Carroll of the Tucson Police Scanner Page.
This collaboration also included an embroidering of “Gifted by TPSP & Community Info. Group, Tucson, AZ” on the K9 Mylo's vest.
Benson officials explain Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity first established in 2009.
Its goal is to give bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs.
According to the non-profit, each vest:
- Costs $1,744 - $2,283
- Weighs an average of 4 - 5 pounds
- Comes with a five-year warranty
——-
