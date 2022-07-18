Benson man arrested for making threats, possibly related to school violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Benson Police Department has arrested a resident of Benson, Ariz. for allegedly verbalizing threats, possibly related to school violence.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department deputies say they first heard about a 50-year-old man making threats Friday.
Officers report having gone to the man's home and arresting him.
He is held for a grand jury scheduled for Thursday, July 21, a legal document reveals.
According to Chief of Police Gregory A. Volker, Benson officers worked with Chochise deputies and the Cochise County Attorney's Office during this incident.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.