Benson man arrested for making threats, possibly related to school violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Benson Police Department has arrested a resident of Benson, Ariz. for allegedly verbalizing threats, possibly related to school violence.

Cochise County Sheriff's Department deputies say they first heard about a 50-year-old man making threats Friday.

Officers report having gone to the man's home and arresting him.

He is held for a grand jury scheduled for Thursday, July 21, a legal document reveals.

According to Chief of Police Gregory A. Volker, Benson officers worked with Chochise deputies and the Cochise County Attorney's Office during this incident.