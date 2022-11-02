Benson highway businesses concerned for safety with sharp increase in crime and homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police met with local businesses that are along Benson highway to talk about the increase in crime in their area on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at TPD’s Property and Evidence department where along the same road is Interior Logic Group. The area behind the business used to be filled with homeless encampments. The city has cleared out these encampments, but the business said they still experience vandalism, drug paraphernalia on or around their property and theft.

RELATED: City of Tucson asking for community's help reporting homeless

Eliseo Mendoza is a warehouse tech at the group and went to the meeting to share situations he’s dealt with.

Dozens of businesses shared their struggles.

“Our doctors are afraid to come into work,” said a healthcare center.

Others shared stories of vandalism.

“I’ve had my doors shattered three times within the last year,” said another business.

KGUN 9 met with Mendoza and he shared frustrations when going to work.

“I had an individual with a baseball bat, that was sleeping underneath my steps on my dock,” said Mendoza.

Faith Abercrombie The trash and debris seen here was left scattered behind one of the businesses along Benson highway in Tucson.

RELATED: Downtown Tucson Partnership asking for feedback about downtown

“I found needles, baggies with drugs, feces…” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said the issue of homelessness and drugs go hand in hand.

“It coexists, it’s together. So, I think the city needs to take care of this homeless situation as soon as possible and the drug situation,” Mendoza said.

Some of the local businesses said they would like to see Mayor Romero and city council members in the next meeting.

Captain Mickey Peterson told the room to give them a week or two to come up with a detailed plan and although it won’t be an immediate fix, he said they need to start somewhere.

Editors Note: When this story first aired the name of Interior Logic Group was incorrectly stated in text and video as Internal Logic Group.