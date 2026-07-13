Beloved downtown Tucson art comes down, heads to auction for charity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While Ignacio Garcia’s “Urban Sonoran” collection has been removed forever from downtown's art scene, lucky bidders now have the chance to get a piece of the popular work.

The string of 30 large, colorful 4 x 4 ft. panels highlighting faces of the Southwest helped redefine downtown Tucson’s mural scene. Garcia's work spent the last year and a half in front of Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market on 6th Ave., but starting today all 30 pieces are now up for bid.

VIDEO: Watch in vid below as I spoke with Garcia while the Urban Sonoran Collection was dismantled:

The winning bidders will be able to pick up their piece (or pieces) of the collection on July 18 at a gala celebrating the works. The event is set to take place at the Grand downtown. Tickets are required to attend the event and are now available here.

All proceeds from the Urban Sonoran Auction will be donated to Tucson non-profit organizations Imago Dei Middle School, City High School, Tucson Children's Museum and Tucson School for the Blind.

"What's most important to me is that I created these pieces for the community, and after a year and a half up for people to see, now they will be available to the community, and that makes me happy," said Garcia.

Related: Watch Tucson artist Ignacio Garcia bring three-story Paula Verde mural to life downtown

Garcia and his mentee Sabina Coan have gone a step further to ensure each piece is ready for its new owner. Every work has been cleaned, refinished and resealed, with some pieces also lightly sanded to eliminate any rough or jagged edges. Each piece has been autographed by Garcia.

The collection's roots can be traced to a simple, practical idea: paint plywood coverings to deter tagging and enliven construction sites. Over time, those panels grew into a signature body of work that blends photorealism, Sonoran‑desert motifs and stories of local people, animals and landscapes, becoming a familiar part of the city’s streetscape.

Video: Get a look at the complete collection of 30 original pieces in this vid below:

Garcia, a prolific Tucson muralist who has painted dozens of public works across the city, said the Urban Sonoran project grew out of a desire to reflect Tucson’s culture and place. His work mixes layered imagery and realism with desert iconography — a style he calls Urban Sonoran — and is visible at several downtown sites mapped on his official site.

Now, the collection has been earmarked for auction, offering fans a chance to own pieces of the Urban Sonoran project while supporting local organizations.

Auction Details:

