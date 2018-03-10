Bell tower donated to veterans cemetery in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. - A special dedication ceremony for a veterans cemetery.

A Carillon Bell Tower was dedicated Saturday morning to Arizona's Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana. It is one of the newest veterans cemeteries in the nation.

The dedication ceremony included speakers and ended with a flyover by the Arizona Scorpions.

The tower is a donation through fundraising efforts of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery Foundation.

RELATED STORIES:

Bell tower dedication planned at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery