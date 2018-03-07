Bell tower dedication planned at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery

A bell tower dedication ceremony is planned at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Marana.

According to a press release, the public is invited to attend the Carillon Bell Tower dedication ceremony. The tower is a donation from the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery Foundaiton.

There will be a flyover by the Arizona Scorpions and the ceremony will include number of speakers.

It starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 10.

The cemetery is located at 15950 N. Luckett Road in Marana.