As thousands of cyclists prepare to pedal through Tucson for El Tour de Tucson, a team of volunteers will be on the course for a different reason: to help riders safely get to the finish line.

The El Tour de Tucson Bike Patrol team provides support throughout the event, helping with everything from minor injuries to bicycle repairs.

For Richard Mouer, volunteering with the team has become an annual tradition. He makes the drive down from Phoenix every year to help fellow cyclists.

KGUN 9 Richard Moeur, Bike Patrol

"My personal experience on bike patrol at El Tour de Tucson, I've run into everything from minor scratches to full cardiac arrests twice," Mouer said.

Bike Patrol members carry first aid kits and help riders with mechanical issues, including flat tires. They also wear brightly colored shirts to make them easily recognizable on the course.

Mouer said the team's purpose goes beyond the competition.

"The important thing about bike patrol is we are not part of the official standings. We are not timed. We don't get placed, and that's ok. We're not out there to make platinum. We're out there to make smiles," Mouer said.

Nate Davis, the Bike Patrol team manager, said about 120 patrollers will be spread across the event's different rides, including the 32-mile, 60-mile, and 100-mile courses, as well as the family fun rides.

"The number one thing that we do: changing tubes for people," Davis said.

Davis said having patrollers throughout the course helps riders get back on their bikes and continue the event after an issue.

Bike Patrol

"As people are having mishaps on the road, by having bike patrollers out there, we will be able to get them back riding and finishing the event," Davis said.

Davis said the Bike Patrol team is about more than volunteering. He views its members as ambassadors for El Tour de Tucson, representing the event while supporting participants and helping create a positive experience throughout the ride.

For riders, Davis recommends staying aware of their surroundings. For those interested in joining the Bike Patrol team, find information here. Davis said the most important quality is having a desire to help others.