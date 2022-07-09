Bees out in full forces near Campbell Avenue and Rillito River Walk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is reporting an aggressive bee swam near Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River walk.

Deputies are asking if you are in that area to proceed with caution.

Bee Safety Tips:



Remain calm, leave the area, and keep others away.

If attacked, run or move away as fast as you can.

The average person can run faster than bees.

Cover your face to prevent bees from going in your mouth and nose.

PCSD says if someone needs medical services after being stung by any amount of bees call 9-1-1.

First Aid Tips:



Wash the site with soap and water.

Apply ice to reduce swelling.

Do not scratch the sting as this may increase swelling, itching, and risk of infection.