Bees out in full forces near Campbell Avenue and Rillito River Walk

Matt Pearl
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 13:03:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is reporting an aggressive bee swam near Campbell Avenue and the Rillito River walk.

Deputies are asking if you are in that area to proceed with caution.

Bee Safety Tips:

  • Remain calm, leave the area, and keep others away.
  • If attacked, run or move away as fast as you can.
  • The average person can run faster than bees.
  • Cover your face to prevent bees from going in your mouth and nose.

PCSD says if someone needs medical services after being stung by any amount of bees call 9-1-1.

First Aid Tips:

  • Wash the site with soap and water.
  • Apply ice to reduce swelling.
  • Do not scratch the sting as this may increase swelling, itching, and risk of infection.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

