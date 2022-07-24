Bees becomes more defensive during the summer months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — During the summer months bees become more defensive around the hive.

"When you have a big population of adult bees, which we have right now because they are still left over from the spring and you have a big population of the larva being built up to exploit the flowers that are coming that kind of the perfect storm." Greg Denker, who works with American Bee Control, said. " That makes beehives really dangerous."

Denker said that the summer is an active time for bee stings.

"June, July, and August are definitely the hottest time of the year in terms of how hot the bees are going to behave," Denker said.

Last year, one man was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a bee attack in Marana.

"Bees do not warn you they pick up your scent," Denker said. "They recruit other bees to come get you and that's how people get killed by bees."

Denker estimates that one in every five homes has a bee hive in our area.

"There are two kinds of homeowners: those that have bees, and they know about it and those that have bees, and they don't know about it," Denker said.

If you have a beehive on your property, you should get rid of it immediately. You can do that through pest control or with beekeepers like American Bee Control.

——-

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9. Greg is a graduate of Syracuse University where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. Greg joined KGUN 9 in February 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist after working at the ABC National Desk as a Digital News Associate. Share your story ideas and important issues with Greg by emailing greg.bradbury@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

----

