TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, July 4 around 10 p.m. the Beehive 2 Fire was detected south of the Beehive Fire.

More than 300 fire personnel are working on putting out the fire, now burning about 100 acres with no containment.

Helicopters began bucket drops of water.

Arivaca Lake, Arivaca Campground, NFS Road 4127, NFS Road 4130, and all National Forest and Arizona Game and Fish land within two miles of the center of the lake in any direction remain closed.