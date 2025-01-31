Becoming a U.S. citizen: One refugee's eight-year journey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an eight-year journey filled with challenges, Bezezu Fogme proudly holds her American flag, celebrating her new status as a U.S. citizen.

“I came here as a refugee. I had to apply for asylum, then a year later, I applied for my green card. Then I had to wait for five years before I could apply for my citizenship,” Fogme explained.

This long and often difficult process finally came to a joyful conclusion when she took the Oath of Allegiance.

“It’s my pleasure. I don’t even know how to explain it. I’m very happy to become a U.S. citizen,” she said, overwhelmed with emotion.

Her journey echoes the aspirations of many who come to the United States in search of a better future.

“It was a tough one, but thank God, I succeeded,” Fogme said.

Despite the challenges she faced, she acknowledges that she was fortunate compared to others who have waited even longer.

“I have friends that have been here for 20 years or more, but for me, it was just eight years. So I thank God for everything.”

When asked if she would go through the process again, Fogme laughed.

“No, I’m done. I’m a U.S. citizen, so I don’t have to do it all over again. I’m done.”

From Cameroon to Tucson, Arizona, Fogme now looks forward to embracing the opportunities that come with her new citizenship.

“What’s it like now to say that you are a U.S. citizen?” she was asked.

“I’m happy, I’m grateful. I don’t know what to say. It’s just good.”

For many like Fogme, the journey to citizenship is long and challenging, but the reward is a dream fulfilled.