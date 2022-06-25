Beating the heat: Methods told by construction workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the summer rolls in so does the triple-digit heat. Most Tucsonans want to stay inside, but construction workers have to continue their work under the sun.

“Areas that we’re able to, we’ll roll the clock back to 5am so we are starting at sunrise,” said Christopher Bagby, Director at Markham Contracting.

Markham contracting works on County roads. In the summer months - they start earlier in the day to beat the heat. That means road closures start earlier too, specifically between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“If you’re prepping the day of you’re playing catch up, if you’re prepping the day before, you're ahead of the game,” said Alexander Montt, Construction Manager at Markham Contracting.

But their preparation begins even before 5 a.m.

“Hydrate today for tomorrow," Bagby said. "Make sure you avoid alcohol, avoid caffeine.”

According to the National Weather Service, excessive heat causes more weather-related deaths in the united states than flooding, hurricanes, or tornadoes. That’s why Markham contracting starts every day with a 30-minute discussion of safety protocols in the heat.

“Drink water, take breaks when you need to, and shade, get yourself out of direct sun,” Bagby said.

Markham provides drinks, brims for hard-hats and cold towels so their workers can stay cool. Managers also tell workers to wear light-colored clothing, and ironically - long sleeve shirts.

“Number one: it keeps the sun and sun burns off your skin," Montt said. "Number two: you’re trapping the sweat and it actually keeps you cool.”

The last important safety protocol is recognizing and avoiding heat stroke. Most people experience heat stress, but when symptoms shift into illness or stroke, that’s when you need to take a break or get some help.

“We do a good job of being extremely proactive, so it doesn’t get to that point,” Bagby said.

Anyone can use these protocols to prepare for a hot day.

