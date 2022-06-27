SONOITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — BearWise, a black bear program, has found a cub "treed" Friday in Sonoita, Ariz.

This refers to the act of a bear climbing up into the trees to get away.

BearWise says this typically happens when the bears are scared are startled.

If people or pets stay away, they'll usually come down on their own.

What's going on in June?

According to BearWise, the month of June is an eventful time for black bears.

Apparently, yearlings (bears about 18-months-old) are taking their first steps into adulthood.

Female yearlings tend to "move in" next door to their mothers, while males leave dens in search of "establishing" their own territories, looking for a mate.

What role do humans play?

Bears are learning to not only rely on their mothers during this time, they're also impressionable to human behavior.

BearWise says if these yearlings are conditioned to receive food and water from people during this time, they'll get used to it, creating a dependence on humans.

That's why the black bear program says it's important for people to not feed the animals.

Where's the bear food?

Per BearWise, the bears are willing to travel farther for food when all they can find are low-calorie tender leaves and grasses, which are flourishing during the early summer.

And although black bears are mainly omnivores, BearWise explains they'll also eat the following:



Insects

Carrion (dead animals)

Fish

Small mammals

Reptiles

Amphibians

Tips for staying safe around bears: