Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A black bear was spotted near a Rancho Vistoso home Tuesday.

Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.

The agency is advising people to stay away from the bear and wave their arms and make noise if it approaches.

Those who see the bear should call (623) 236-7201.

