Bear spotted in Santa Cruz County residential area

TUCSON, Ariz. - A bear has been spotted in the Chula Vista residential area of Santa Cruz County.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Arizona Game and Fish has been alerted to the bear's whereabouts.

Those in the area are advised to use extra caution and report any activity to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Community Advisory: Bear sighting in the Chula Vista residential area.

AZ Game & Fish has been kept apprised of its' whereabouts. Exercise caution when travelling through the area and report any activity to our offices. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/BZ5bQTY0B0

— SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) April 22, 2020