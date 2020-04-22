Menu

Bear spotted in Santa Cruz County residential area

A bear has been spotted in the Chula Vista residential area of Santa Cruz County. Photo via Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office/Twitter
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 15:09:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - A bear has been spotted in the Chula Vista residential area of Santa Cruz County.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Arizona Game and Fish has been alerted to the bear's whereabouts.

Those in the area are advised to use extra caution and report any activity to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

AZ Game & Fish has been kept apprised of its' whereabouts. Exercise caution when travelling through the area and report any activity to our offices. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/BZ5bQTY0B0

— SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) April 22, 2020

