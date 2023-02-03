Beads of Courage celebrates 20 years of bringing a smile to children fighting cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local non-profit with a global outreach celebrates 20 years of empowering young cancer patients on their journeys to recovery.

Beads of Courage hosted a fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a silent auction in hopes to raise money for a forever home. Beads of Courage has outgrown their warehouse and wants to combine it with their headquarters location that way they can all be under the same roof.

This new location will help bring more programs and services to children who are coping with cancer & other serious illnesses.

Bringing it back to beads is what this is all about for one local mother who was first introduced to the organization as her son was fighting a heart condition in the hospital.

“To see him look at his beads and remember all of the things he has overcome.... It’s really amazing to be able to look back on his journey and hold onto those forever," said Caitlin Wanasek, Beads of Courage Operations Manager.

With each bead representing a different treatment milestone, Wanasek is thankful for the Beads of Courage program and the physical aspect that will always hit closer to home.

Beads of Courage relies heavily on local volunteers. Annually, they distribute 14 million beads to kids in 400 children's hospitals around the world.

For more information on how you can help keep this organization's dream alive, visit their website.