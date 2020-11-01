Be responsible or get busted on Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The full blue moon isn’t the only thing people will be looking out for this Halloween night.

Tucson Police Department and University of Arizona Police Department officers will be patrolling to make sure everyone is being safe.

UAPD Officer Jesus Aguilar says they won’t be cutting people any slack this Halloween weekend.

He says if you act irresponsibly, there will be consequences --

“If anything, we’re going to be more vigilant because it’s a holiday and we expect people to ignore some of those rules,” he told KGUN9.

UAPD launched a joint program with the Tucson Police Department, August 28.

It’s called the Campus Area Response Team or “CART.”

“The goal is to hold individuals responsible for disturbances by using Tucson city code, Arizona criminal code and because we’re involved we can also use the UofA student code of conduct,” added Officer Aguilar.

As part of this, two TPD officers and two UAPD officers will cover Grant Road, Tucson Boulevard, Broadway Boulevard and 3rd Avenue, from 7pm to 2:30am.

Here’s what they will do if they receive a disturbance call --

“We can and do issue citations and then if they are a student, we can also refer them to the Dean of Students because in that case they are violating UofA student code of conduct,” he told KGUN9.

On a night where ghosts and goblins run rampant, Officer Aguilar says following CDC guidelines is a must, to keep everyone safe.

“Practice social distancing, make sure you're using face coverings, try to avoid large groups, and then of course celebrate responsibly,” said Officer Aguilar.