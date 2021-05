TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bashas' is looking to fill more than 150 jobs in the Tucson area at a May 15 job fair.

The statewide hiring event goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Food City, AJ's Fine Foods and Bashas' supermarkets.

Bashas' is looking to hire more than 700 positions statewide. Openings include clerks, store managers, bakers, meat cutters and other positions.

For more information, visit this site.