Bars and restaurants ready for fans cheering on the home team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The bags are packed, and The Arizona Wildcats are heading to San Antonio. Many people staying behind are hoping to have plenty more nail-biters to cheer for.

“Sunday, the ‘Cardiac Cats’ really lived up to that name,” said Culinary Dropout General Manager Zack Baum. “The vibe here, everyone was energetic, off their chairs, we kind of all watched the game together.”

Baum says they have seating for nearly 400 customers, and they expect to fill each one of them on Thursday. Managers at Trident Grill on Speedway say they also expect a busy night and hope to catch at least a few glimpses of the game on TV.

“Just to be able to glance at a quick moment and see what's up,” said Daniel Ramirez. “I caught the ending of the TCU game when they went to overtime. I was like no way he is going to make it, and they went to overtime. It was fun.”

If you are going out to support the team, Sweet 16 shirts are available for purchase at the bookstore on campus.

After a couple of tough years, the restaurant and bar industry will take any excuse for celebration.

“It is the best feeling,” said Baum. “Everyone wants to come to work to have a great time at that point. We are all in this together with the community.”

Brian Brennan is an Meteorologist and reporter for KGUN 9. Brian’s fascination with weather began as a kid in Arizona watching the intense thunderstorms during monsoon. Seeing ice fall from the sky (in the form of hail) onto the hot desert got him hooked. Brian also has a passion for telling people’s stories and reporting. He has covered major breaking news, court trials, Nellis Air Force Base, and has put himself at the center of many weather events. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brian by emailing brian.brennan@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

