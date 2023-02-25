Barrio Viejo in line for national honor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN9 wants to learn more about your neighborhood. In this story, we’re learning about a neighborhood that has a lot to teach us: Barrio Viejo. The historic neighborhood is in line for a national honor.

Barrio Viejo, which means the old neighborhood, has a rich history but that history was not always respected. Now it’s in a booming development phase that’s building for the future.

Barrio Viejo is at the heart of Tucson’s history. Some buildings standing now date back more than 150 years. They were originally home to working-class Hispanic and Chinese families. Some of the families still live there today.

Many older houses have been preserved as valued homes and hip restaurants and offices.

Modern homes are going up but with designs meant to fit the old barrio’s style and history.

“We were attracted specifically for the harmony in the peace, the tranquility, the friendliness, and frankly, the spirituality. It's pure magic here.”

Matt Shobert moved to one of those newer homes about two years ago. He says Barrio Viejo brings him a welcome solitude that’s still easy walking distance from the growing entertainment and restaurant scene in Tucson’s downtown.

Closeness to downtown is part of why Barrio Viejo is much smaller than the bustling community it once was. The Urban Renewal drive of the 1960s and 1970s forced many families out and replaced their homes with the Tucson Convention Center.

The urge to preserve and honor what remains has Barrio Viejo a candidate to be Federally recognized as a National Historic Landmark.

The Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation, Barrio Viejo residents and several other organizations are behind the nomination for the honor.

“I absolutely love living here,” says Suzi List.

She says she’s lived in the Barrio for more than 20 years and says her modern house replaced a structure that could not be preserved.

“I just hope it doesn't get too too too more gentrified….I probably am guilty of that because, you know, but I didn't have a house torn down or anything to move. When I moved in it was just a burnt out shack.”

Matt Shobert says even as a relative newcomer he feels families old and new are ready to make him part of the new history Barrio Viejo will write.

“We've been welcomed into the community by the long-term residents and because there's this a bit of a conflict with the gentrification and prehistorical preservation, but the city and the community is doing a great job balancing those two requirements.”