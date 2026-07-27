Barrio Anita neighborhood gives away free school supplies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kids and parents lined up at Oury Park Sunday, filling backpacks with school essentials during a free back-to-school supply giveaway hosted by Gracie Soto, owner of Anita's St. Market and president of Barrio Anita Neighborhood Association.

It's a tradition she started 16 years ago. After a two-year hiatus due to personal struggles, Soto brought it back this year with the help of community donations.

"I'm a mother too. I know how hard it's been for me so I just remember those days and I think about what can I do even if it's something small. So something like this goes a long way for many families and its not just for the barrio, it's for all the kids in the community," Soto said.

Donations came from a wide range of supporters, including local organizations and people from across the country.

"These are all from different people. I mean you have Honest Arizona here, you have families, you know, that have donated. You have customers of mine that have donated, friends. People that are in California who are from the barrio, you know, setting up a GoFundMe to help me get the last minute backpacks," Soto said.

There was also food and drinks available for the community to indulge in.

Jessica Sobel, a mother of four and a teacher, said events like this have a big impact.

"Anything that I personally can't use goes directly to my students. I teach on the south side, so anything that my students don't need for their supply lists, somebody in my classroom is going to use. So we share whether it's for us, for them, or whoever else. So these events, it's literally priceless," Sobel said.

In addition to school supplies, a local barber from Goodfellas Barber Lounge offered free haircuts to kids to help parents save money where they can.

"With four kids, the haircuts are always expensive. They're never ending, especially these kids out in the sun all summer. So just these kids, their hair grows literally like weeds," Sobel said.

Families who missed the event can call Anita's Market to ask if any supplies are still available. Soto also donates leftover items to Davis Elementary. She says seeing the kids light up is what makes this all worth it.

"That's the payback, that's the biggest blessing is to see the kids smile, to see the relief on the mother's faces, to know that you're gonna send these kids off to a good school year, you know, and hopefully that it's a safe school year," Soto said. "That's what we pray for, right? But the kids always have the support that they need to get their education. It's important."

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