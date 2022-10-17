Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is coming to Tucson Saturday, Oct. 22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 national tour, with Tucson marked as a pit stop along the way.

Mattel officials confirm the truck will cruise through Arizona and stop at La Encatada in Restaurant Circle 2905 E. Skyline Dr. on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If someone can't make that day, the truck is also stopping at these two locations:



Glendale on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center

Gilbert on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SanTan Village near American Eagle • 2218 E. Williams Field Rd.

A spokesperson says this is all part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Barbie's iconic heritage.

The truck will feature these 70s-themed clothes and accessories:



Barbie-logo embroidered denim jacket

Pink Barbie-logo hoodie

Tie Dye bucket hat

Ringer T-shirt

Embroidered patch set

Enamel pin set

Burlap Shopper Tote

Stainless thermal bottle

Beach Towel

Malibu Barbie Necklace

Malibu Barbie Logo Mug