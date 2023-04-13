Banner University Medicine North Clinic to offer free head and neck cancer screenings Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Banner University Medicine is offering free head and neck cancer screenings on Saturday, April 15.

The week of April 16 through April 22 this year marks Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week.

The Saturday event runs from 9:30 a.m. until noon. There will be free educational opportunities and demonstrations from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by free screenings after.

This community opportunity is presented by the University of Arizona College of Medicine Tucson's Otolaryngology - Head and Neck division, and the University of Arizona Cancer Center.

According to the National Cancer Institute, head and neck cancers make up about 4% of all diagnoses in the U.S.