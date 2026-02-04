Banner emergency room nurse arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patient

A nurse at Banner-University Medical Center was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a patient, Monday.

According to an interim complaint, Jadd Sarah was caught on a camera connected to an EEG machine, undressing, then fondling and sucking on the breasts of a woman who was admitted with seizures.

The complaint said the patient did not have the ability to resist because of her vulnerable state.

A nursing supervisor contacted 911 on Monday to report Sarah.

The patient was able to partially communicate with officers to tell them that Sarah did touch and pinch her. DNA was collected from the patient, the complaint said.

Sarah admitted to the sexual assault in a post-Miranda interview with investigators, the complaint said. He told investigators that he didn't know why he did it and that it has never happened before.

A Banner Health Spokesperson sent KGUN this statement regarding the incident: "At Banner Health, we hold ourselves and every one of our team members to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism. Immediately upon learning of an incident that occurred at one of our facilities, we contacted law enforcement. The individual involved in the incident is no longer employed by Banner Health. We remain committed to ensuring a safe environment for every patient in our care."