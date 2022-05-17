Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center to open new teen center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Teens at Banner Diamond Children’s Medical Center will soon have a space of their own: The new Teen Lounge will provide young patients a place to relax, socialize with others and ease stress.

Banner is one of 18 hospitals nationwide selected to receive a grant for the teen-focused space, part of a 3-year $1.5 million partnership with Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The space, brightly decorated, was designed with the purpose of easing young patients' stress and supporting their overall well-being by giving them "a way to connect with friends and siblings during their hospital stay and forget for a few moments why they are in the hospital," according to Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation April McGonnigal.

This new space delivers happiness to teens battling cancer and other serious illness by providing them a sense of normalcy and distraction from the stress and anxiety that often comes with being a teen in a hospital. April McGonnigal, Director of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

Sarah Frost, CEO Banner – University Medical Center South and Tucson said, "This new lounge is an incredible and unique space that can help ease a sick or injured teen’s pain, fear and stress by providing a space where a teenager can be a teenager and enjoy time with family and friends."

Banner will host the grand opening of the Starlight Teen Lounge at Diamond Children’s Medical Center on Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m.