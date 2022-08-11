Banner and Kino College create medical training partnership

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new partnership between Kino College and Banner - University Medicine Tucson has made the process to become a certified clinical medical assistant more accessible.

Kino College, which specializes in the education and training of professional medical assistants, will now offer its courses at the Banner - University Medicine North campus.

Kino currently is recruiting students to begin training at the new site with classes beginning Monday, September 12 at 3838 N. Campbell Ave., Building 2 in the Banner North campus.

Students who are interested can learn more and register on kinocollege.edu.

The training includes a hands-on clinical internship that is completed half-way through the program and externship at the end of training. Graduates will have the opportunity to work at Banner – University Medicine.

“Healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups in our country and Kino College is a Tucson-based leader in providing access to these much-needed job opportunities. Our Kino partnership is a new educational bridge to ensure we have highly trained allied health care professionals to meet the needs of our state and community,” said CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South Sarah Frost.

The Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools and the state of Arizona approved Kino College's Banner North training site in July to establish the on-site medical assistant training program.

“This partnership with Banner provides our students with direct access to a highly valued and opportunity-filled career in health care,” said Dennis Wilson, Executive Director of Kino College.

The college is committed to keeping class sizes small in order to enhance hands-on learning.

Training is geared for full-time working students who can attend evening classes and become eligible for national certification in nine months.

Banner is committed to advancing health care education through partnerships with Kino College, Pima JTED, Pima Community College, and the University of Arizona, which developed Arizona's first statewide academic health system.