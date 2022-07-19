Watch Now
Bank of America selects two Tucson students for leadership program

Posted at 6:19 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 09:36:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bank of America selected two Tucson students for its Student Leaders program. The program is highly competitive and provides high school students with a paid internship alongside a week-long virtual leadership summit.

Gabriel Lima Lax and Pia Gupta were chosen to be a part of the program.

Lima is heavily involved in various programs in- and outside of school, including serving as a Teen Attorney at the Pima County Teen Court.

Gupta serves as the Student Development Committee Chair for her student council, while also holding a position as a research assistant at the University of Arizona's SEMA lab.

As part of the eight-week summer program, Lax will work alongside El Rio health, while Gupta is working with young people at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.

