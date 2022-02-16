TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bank of America donates $25,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to address food insecurity in Tucson.

The donation is part of a program that supports bank employees overall health and well-being of the community.

Hunger relief organizations are dealing with challenges such as increased demand for their services and rising food prices.

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides four meals to the community for every $1 donated.

Since the pandemic, Bank of America has donated over $1 million across Arizona to help with local hunger relief, and due to this help the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is providing 100,000 meals to individuals and families in Tucson.

Nationally, Bank of America committed $10.6 million to local hunger-relief organizations through this effort.

The Bank of America had announced earlier this year that they would make a $100 donation to local food banks for each employee in Tucson who reports receiving a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine by the end of January.

