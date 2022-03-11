Ballet Tucson reINVIGORATE 2022 Spring concert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Ballet Tucson's "The Return of Art That Moves” season wraps up with an exciting lineup of new choreography.

Their reINVIGORATE Spring Concert features three unique pieces, including two Ballet Tucson premieres.

The concert is at Leo Rich Theater located on 260 South Church Avenue.

Performance Date/Time



Friday, April 1 - 7 pm

Saturday, April 2 - 2 pm

Sunday, April 3 - 2 pm



Tickets

Anyone interested may purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.com and BalletTucson.org, or by calling the TCC Box Office at (520) 791-4101.



General $50

Seniors/Students/Military $45

Groups $40

George Balanchine’s Who Cares? opens the program. It was created in 1970 for the New York City Ballet captures the spirit of 1920s American jazz and the vibrancy of city life.

This will be the fifth Balanchine ballet to be performed at Ballet Tucson.

Kiyon C. Ross, a well-known American choreographer, makes his debut with No Holds Barre'd.

Mark Schneider's Saddle Up! concludes the concert, featuring classic cowboy songs as interpreted by Arizona’s legendary Bill Ganz Western Band.