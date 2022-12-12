Ballet Tucson partners with Tucson Symphony Orchestra for The Nutcracker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The classic 1892 ballet, "The Nutcracker," is what some consider a holiday staple.

Ballet Tucson says there’s professional dancers from China, Brazil, and Canada all here in the Old Pueblo to be a part of "The Nutcracker." Now for the first time ever, Ballet Tucson will be partnering with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, where world class musicians will play all of the music during the show.

For the new artistic director, Margaret Mullin, this year’s show is a full circle moment as she once took the stage as a dancer at Ballet Tucson. She’s now behind the scenes but still hoping to impact her hometown.

“I want to make sure this partnership is a really beautiful experience for everyone involved but a lot of excitement too. Having grown up here, to me it’s very important to be able make sure that the next generation gets to experience great art," said Mullin.

Ballet Tucson says this year’s production is set to be an experience that is a gift for the Tucson community that hopefully inspires generations to come.

“Tucson loves community. This partnership just felt like such a natural coming together," said Mullin.

The community response to the collaboration with Ballet Tucson and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra has been making tickets sell faster than they have ever seen.

Ballet Tucson has been preparing for "The Nutcracker" since September, and with over 100 dancers with ages ranging from 5 to 40 years old.

"The Nutcracker" is Dec. 22-24 at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall (Formerly Tucson Music Hall).

Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Friday, December 23, 2022 at 3:00 pm

Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 1:00 pm

For more information and tickets to The Nutcracker visit their website.