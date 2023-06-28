Bail denied for suspected drunk driver accused in deadly Sahuarita crash

In the video player: Previous coverage following death of Tomas Ayala

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Superior Court Judge denied a request Tuesday to modify conditions of an accused drunk driver's release.

Judge D. Douglas Metcalf ordered 24-year-old Camron Ortega remain in custody on $500,000 bond after a case management conference in court.

Sahuarita police say Ortega was driving under the influence last month when he crossed a center line, resulting in the collision that authorities say killed 20-year-old Tomas Ayala.

The deadly crash occurred on Old Nogales Highway in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 13.

Ayala is the son of Gabriel Ayala, a well-known Yaqui artist and musician.

Ortega has a court hearing scheduled for next month.