Back to school shopping on a budget

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gearing up for back to school can be expensive. Backpacks, lunch pails, clothes, shoes…. It all adds up! With that in mind a local resale shop is hosting a big weekend of back-to-school sales.

For some schools in our area this is the last weekend to get all the essentials students need before returning to the classroom. Just Between Friends (JBF), is a local pop-up happening this weekend with over 100,000 marked down items for kids.

“For 15 years, we've been bringing awesome bargains to families and helping families save and say yes to all those things their kids need," said Shawna Wilfert, Just Between Friends Tucson.

It's a one-stop shopping experience that only happens twice a year. Getting families ready for back to school with a space full of marked down items. JBF wants to give back to the community during a time where everything seems to add up so quickly.

"I want to be a blessing to our community, I've grown up here so it makes me emotional. It's just a blessing to help other families. I know it's expensive, I have two daughters, and so we know it's really expensive to raise kids," said Wilfert.

Shoppers can expect to save 50-90% off this weekend with everything from car seats, backpacks, clothes, hats, and even books. Just in time for back to school!

"If you've never been to this event, you have to see it to believe it. People see pictures on social media and they think it's not real. No, it's real," said Wilfert.

Just Between Friends Tucson sale runs Jul. 26-29, 2023. Located at 4881 N. Stone Ave (in the former Stein Mart). For more information visit their website or call (520) 861-8736.