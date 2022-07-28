TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The “Just Between Friends” pop-up sale is happening again in Tucson, just in time for back to school season.

Families can get many items for a low price, including clothes, shoes, backpacks and toys from Thursday, July 28 - Saturday, July 30 in the shopping center at Stone Avenue and River Road.

The items are provided by families and collected for the sale. It's too late for families to give items to sell, but they can still come in to buy what’s available.

Shawna Wilfert, the sale organizer of “Just Between Friends” said, “this is a great way for you to come to one location, over a hundred thousand items under one roof. So it’s gonna save you time, save you some gas, and at prices that you can’t beat.”

Melissa Salazar is a mom of twins and says the sale helps her save.

“You know, twins, everything’s double. So I find lots of deals with clothes, and of course toys,” Salazar said.

This is only a pop-up sale, so the items remaining on Saturday evening are either donated or given back to the vendor.

“If the seller has determined that they don’t want it back, it’s donated. And we donate to ‘More Than a Bed’ charity, so it’s also benefiting that part of the community with foster families,” Wilfert said.

She said the best items are the first to go.

Salazar found a toy she wanted for her twins at a lower price than retail.

“It’s the stackable donuts, and so I found a larger version in the store for like twenty bucks, but here I was able to find it for ten, so half off,” Salazar says.

Wilfert said on Saturday most items will be half off.

The sale is at 4881 N. Stone Ave., in the former Steinmart.

Dates and times:



Thursday, July 28, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, July 29, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 30, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.