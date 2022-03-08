Baby formula shortage and recalls affecting families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Similac baby formula recalls from Abbott and shortages in the supply chain is having an impact on families.

KGUN 9 spoke to pediatrician Dr. Chan Lowe with Banner University Medical Center about solutions and what parents should know to keep their babies safe from Chronobacter Sakazakii.

The shortage has parents looking for ways to get through the change, including breastfeeding for moms who have stopped.

"The Similac recall is a nationwide recall that was parked because four infants were found to be positive with Chronobacter it’s a bacteria that can be found and can grow in these formulas," Dr. Lowe said. The best thing is when they’re under recall the best thing is to not use them”

Dr. Lowe says infants can typically transition to solid foods and milk when the reach any were between 4 to 6 months. However, they still need milk until they reach one-year-old and shouldn’t be on full solids until they reach that year mark.

“Things that you would watch for would be can the baby have really good support of their head and neck when they’re sitting in a chair," Dr. Lowe said. "Can they hold themselves up? Are they interested in feedings are they looking at the plate of food are they reaching for food. Do they open their mouth when a spoon is given to them? Those are all signs that the infant is ready to take solids.”

There are also signs parents should pay attention to like diarrhea to make sure their babies and formulas are okay and using generics is always an option.

“Symptoms to watch out for is fever, irritability, changes in arousal they’re too sleepy than normal," Dr. Lowe said. "There are numerous different types of formulas that are available. None of them are really ones that we recommend over the other. Switching from one brand to another is typically a safe thing to do.”

YOU CAN CHECK HERE TO SEE IF YOUR BABY FORMULA IS PART OF THE RECALL--

https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html

