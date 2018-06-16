B of A grants to build stronger futures

TUCSON, Ariz. - Helping people prepare for more powerful financial futures---that's the goal of more than 167 thousand dollars in grants from Bank of America to fifteen Tucson area non-profit organizations.



Grants to organizations like the Girl Scouts or Youth On Their Own are designed to help develop skills and determination for the sort of better jobs that build a stronger community.

Adriana Kong Romero is the Tucson Market President for Bank of America. She says, "So once they've received those services are they sustainable? So by partnering with them and offering our curriculum of better money habits we're able to help them create that sustainability and success in the future.">



Bank of America has been using grants and volunteer efforts to focus on hunger relief, shelter and education.