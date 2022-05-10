Watch
AZHiresVets! to host virtual event Wednesday

Posted at 7:25 AM, May 10, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. — In an effort to hire more veterans in Arizona, AZHiresVets! is set to host a virtual hiring event Wednesday, May 11th.

Starting at 10 a.m., those interested can join the virtual meeting to ask questions and learn more about open positions. Available jobs in the state range from business analyst to web developers to park rangers.

Those interested must register to attend. The event will take place through Google Meet.

In February, Governor Doug Ducey launched a plan to nearly double veterans in the state workforce by 2025. AZHiresVets! is a recruitment effort to achieve the goal.

To see other job openings in Arizona, click here.

