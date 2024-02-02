Watch Now
AZGFD warns of possible rabid gray fox on Tucson's Eastside near Agua Caliente Park

Posted at 7:14 PM, Feb 01, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Game and Fish Department says it's looking for a gray fox that likely has rabies near Agua Caliente Park.

If you encounter the animal, report it as soon as possible to AZGFD at (623)236-7201.

Common behaviors seen in animals with rabies, according to AZGFD include:

  • aggressive behaviors
  • allowing humans to approach
  • activity during abnormal hours

AZGFD says though there's no confirmed 'outbreak' of rabies in the area, four suspected rabid animals—a bobcat, skunk and two foxes—have been reported in the Tucson areas since late November.
One case of rabies has been confirmed, found in a bobcat in late November. AZGFD says rabies can only be confirmed in an animal after death.

