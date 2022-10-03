AZGFD: Tortoise adoptions open through second week of October

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Have you ever considered adopting a desert tortoise?

They make non-traditional pets, says the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), but by caring for them in your own literal backyard, desert tortoises can provide a great way for Arizonans to gain a better understanding of Sonoran Desert wildlife.

If you're interested in adopting a tortoise this year, now is the time to act: Tortoise adoption applications are currently open, but tortoises will not be adopted out when the weather cools—likely by the second week of October—and desert tortoises begin to brumate, says AZGFD.

Each year AZGFD says they adopt out hundreds of captive desert tortoises. The captive tortoises are ones who have been surrendered to the department, and are not eligible for release into the the wild due to the potential for transmittable disease that could threaten the species.

Arizona Game and Fish Department

Before applying to become a tortoise adopter, AZGFD says there are a few things to consider, including tortoise lifespan: The native reptiles can live 80-100 years, and adopters are encouraged to create a plan in the event that the tortoise outlives its caretaker.

The AZGFD department also has a number of resources on its website for potential adopters to learn about desert tortoise dietary needs, cold weather care and general health conditions.

Adopters are also required to have constructed a burrow and habitat for the desert tortoises prior to beginning the application process. The video above from AZGF will walk you through the process of creating an appropriate tortoise habitat in your yard.

Brumation is right around the corner, but we're still adopting out desert tortoises! It's gonna be a cooler weekend, so get those burrows built and then apply at https://t.co/oUd4lx40Ao! 🐢💚🐢https://t.co/dBFDVRyvR2 — Arizona Game & Fish (@azgfd) September 29, 2022

All adopters must be in Arizona, where the tortoises are required to remain for the duration of their lifespans.

In Tucson, tortoise adoptions are conducted through the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. An application with details of the requirements is available online.