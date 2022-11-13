AZGFD: Three black bear sightings at Catalina State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) since Wednesday, there have been reports of black bears at Catalina State Park.

AZGFD says if you plan on hiking you should keep children close and if you plan on camping in the area keep food secure and out of tents.

According to AZGFD black bears should always be considered unpredictable and potentially dangerous. A black bear will usually detect you and leave the area before you notice.

You can report bear sightings to AZGFD at 623-236-7201.

If you see a Bear, or it Approaches you:

Alter your route to avoid a bear in the distance.

If the bear approaches, make yourself as large and imposing as possible. Stand upright and wave your arms, jacket, or other items. Make loud noises, such as yelling, whistles, and banging pots and pans.

Do not run and never play dead.

Three black bear sightings at Catalina State Park since Wed. Most recently this evening near the trailhead parking lot. Hikers, keep children close. Campers, keep food secure & out of tents. Bear not aggressive thus far, so make noise, wave arms if seen. Call in to 623-236-7201. pic.twitter.com/r22zVkAc6I — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) November 13, 2022