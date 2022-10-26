AZGFD reminder: Keep Halloween decorations wildlife-safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday decoration season is in full swing. However, popular fall items like jack-o-lanterns and other gourds and squash left outside will attract a variety of Sonoran Desert animals, leading to problems for both humans and wildlife.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) wants to remind Southern Arizonans that if you have an edible display, your local wildlife will find it.

“Javelina, coyotes, deer and even bears eat some of the vegetables that are part of traditional holiday displays,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “When displayed outdoors, they may attract wildlife to homes, potentially creating conflicts with people.”

The AZGFD suggests keeping your jack-o-lantern elevated atop walls, or indoors on a window ledge.

Arizona Game and Fish Department | Mark Hart

Even if no direct human-wildlife encounters occur, feeding wildlife will ultimately prove harmful to them.

“Habituating wildlife to a human food source inevitably leads to conflicts with people and can result in serious harm in some cases,” said Urban Wildlife Specialist Locana de Souza of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Furthermore, unintentional or intentional feeding can cause problems for wildlife, such as obesity and malnutrition, and promote the spread of disease.”

Even if you live in an urbanized area, there is still a risk food left out will attract wildlife to your yard.

Another reason to remain vigilant? Feeding most wildlife in Pima County is illegal and comes with a maximum fine of $300 — birds and tree squirrels being the exception.

If you want to take extra precaution, using non-edible and reusable displays is always an option.

Arizona Game and Fish Department | Mark Hart

When it comes to non-edible displays, residents may also want to be mindful about decorations which can be harmful to the environment in other ways. Wildcare, a wildlife hospital and animal care facility, has some additional tips:



Birds and small mammals can become entangled in artificial spiderwebs and ribbon like decor

Small foraging animals can get caught in decorations with loops and closed circles

Larger animals like deer, especially if they have antlers, can get tangled in loosely-hanging string lights