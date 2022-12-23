AZGFD releases endangered Sonoran pronghorn from captive breeding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Six endangered Sonoran pronghorn are roaming free in Sonora, Mexico after the Yuma Arizona Game and Fish Department recently released them from a semi-captive breeding program.
Officials say the pronghorn were moved from the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge near Ajo, Ariz.
The breeding program has been ongoing since 2004, when Mexican authorities gave six pronghorn to the state. During that time the herd within Arizona has grown from 22 individuals to 450 total.
The historic range of the Sonoran pronghorn, sometimes referred to as the 'desert ghost' because of its elusive behavior, includes southern Arizona and parts of the southern California deserts, though according to Defenders of Wildlife, the species has not had a population in California since the 1950s.
Recovery efforts within Arizona are currently underway on some public lands.
