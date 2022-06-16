AZGFD: Predators in search of water seen from Rio Rico to Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson (AZGFD) is warning locals about confirmed mountain lion sightings in Southeastern Arizona.
AZGFD officials say since Sunday, from Rio Rico to Marana, locals have reported multiple mountain lion sightings.
According to the AZGFD, people saw them near homes.
"Heat and drought drive wildlife to populated areas in May and June" shared the AZGFD.
If anyone spots a predator, please report the sighting to 623-236-7201.
The AZGFD is also asking Arizonans to help keep wildlife water catchments full by texting SENDWATER to 41444.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.