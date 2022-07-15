AZGFD needs volunteers to help build fish structural habitats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is looking for volunteers to help build fish structural habitats.

AZGFD officials invite Tucsonans to show up at Kennedy Lake and Sahuarita Lake on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, respectively, from 6 - 10 a.m.

The department says its goal is to increase the reproduction of bluegill, largemouth bass and channel catfish.

"Older community ponds often lack structural habitat diversity, and installing new habitats result in natural reproduction improvements, which gives anglers a better chance at having success”, shared AZGFD Aquatic Habitat Program Manager David Weedman.

Anyone interested in volunteering should complete the following steps before the end of Friday:



Visit Volunteer.AZGFD.gov

Create a volunteer account and sign the volunteer registration form electronically

Click on "Opportunities", search for “fish” or “habitat”; respond to activity

After the event, return to volunteer page and log your volunteer hours

An AZGFD spokesperson clarifies state fishing license sales and federal excise tax dollars fund the supplies needed for this project.

According to the department, volunteers should "bring plenty of water, snacks, sun protection (hat, sunscreen, sunglasses) and work gloves."