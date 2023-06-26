Watch Now
AZDPS uses grappler to stop street racing

Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 26, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and other members of the Street Racing Task Force responded to reports of cars taking up intersections around the Phoenix metro area on Saturday, June 10.

One of the drivers allegedly involved in an incident in Mesa at an intersection hit a participant who was walking and then sped away.

The suspect's car was located with the help of task force partners from the City of Mesa Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, and Tempe Police Department.

An AZDPS sergeant then successfully used the Grappler Police Bumper to net one of the suspect vehicle's rear tires and bring it to a safe stop.

The driver and passenger, both 17-year-old males, were detained and cited on suspicion of street racing and the vehicle was impounded.

In addition to being very disruptive for other drivers, street racing and intersection takeovers put everyone on the road, including participants, pedestrians, and bystanders, in danger.

Anyone caught participating in street racing may be subject to fines, a 20-day impound, community service, and jail time for a second and subsequent crime.

