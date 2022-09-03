Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

AZDPS trooper seizes over 44 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills

304797914_441489818013813_171478715177551615_n.jpg
Arizona Department of Public Safety
304797914_441489818013813_171478715177551615_n.jpg
Posted at 12:42 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 15:42:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 20-year-old Izayah D. Ocasio has been arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail for smuggling drugs.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) says on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, troopers stopped a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan.

The traffic stop happened near Red Rock on I-10 at milepost 226. According to AZDPS the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity.

After searching the car the trooper found around 46 pounds of fentanyl pills concealed in natural compartments within the vehicle.

Untitled-1.png

Ocasio is being held on charges including possession, transportation, and sale of narcotic drugs.

AZDPS says the drugs were being smuggled from Nogales, Mexico, to the Phoenix area.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!