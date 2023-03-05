Watch Now
AZDPS: One person in hospital after I-10 rollover

Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 18:11:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) has confirmed one person is in the hospital after a rollover on I-10.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the rollover happened around 12:39 p.m. in the westbound lane near prince.

Troopers say the person involved in the rollover had non-life-threatening injuries.

It took around one hour for safety crews to clear the scene.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

