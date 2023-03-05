AZDPS: One person in hospital after I-10 rollover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) has confirmed one person is in the hospital after a rollover on I-10.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the rollover happened around 12:39 p.m. in the westbound lane near prince.

Troopers say the person involved in the rollover had non-life-threatening injuries.

It took around one hour for safety crews to clear the scene.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.