AZDPS: I-10 reopens after semi-truck fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A semi-truck fire closed all but one lane on I-10 Wednesday evening.
The Arizona Department of public safety said fire crews on scene extinguished the fire and I-10 has since reopened.
The fire is past Alvenon Way heading west.
DPS did not say what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
