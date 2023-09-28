AZDPS: I-10 reopens after semi-truck fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A semi-truck fire closed all but one lane on I-10 Wednesday evening.

The Arizona Department of public safety said fire crews on scene extinguished the fire and I-10 has since reopened.

The fire is past Alvenon Way heading west.

DPS did not say what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

