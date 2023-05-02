AZDPS conducts pursuit leading to five arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were involved in a high-speed pursuit that resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the search for one other.

The incident occurred on May 2 around 10:04 a.m. at the westbound I-10 near milepost 232 in Marana when the driver of a Chrysler failed to stop

During the pursuit, troopers used tire deflation devices on the car, which worked.

The driver intentionally went through the right-of-way fence around milepost 246 on I-10 after losing a tire and slowing dramatically.

The driver and five other passengers fled from the scene.

AZDPS and Marana PD arrested five subjects by 10:44 a.m. One subject is believed to be still outstanding.

AZDPS contacted US Customs and Border Protection to take custody of all the occupants, including the driver.

The driver identified as 45-year-old Michel Martinez, will be booked into a federal facility due to previous unlawful incidents with USBP.

The AZDPS will also charge the driver with Unlawful Felony Flight from Law Enforcement, Unlawful Possession of a Narcotic, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Endangerment, Criminal Damage, and Prohibited Possessor of a Firearm.